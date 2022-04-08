Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 762.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,103 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60. The company has a market cap of $217.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

