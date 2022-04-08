Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $494.43.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $7.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $514.66. 1,357,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.95 and a 1-year high of $516.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

