Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 287 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Raymond James by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,280,000 after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Raymond James by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 86,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 1,433,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.08. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.30.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

