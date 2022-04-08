Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $4.3737 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.39%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

