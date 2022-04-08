Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.99. Grosvenor Capital Management shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 3,051 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.04.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.