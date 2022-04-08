Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 8,121 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ trimmed its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,143,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,794. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -18.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

