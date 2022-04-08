Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of CQP stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 217,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,132. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 93.65%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

