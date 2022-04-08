Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $684,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,256 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,073,000 after acquiring an additional 375,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.89. 1,747,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,702. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.