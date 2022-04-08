Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.60 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.0% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after acquiring an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $314.15. 3,494,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.90.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.