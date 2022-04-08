Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $168.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.89. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

