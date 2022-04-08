Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 289 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,544,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period.

ARKK stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

