Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,875 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.83 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average is $77.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

