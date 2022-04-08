Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $54.09 on Friday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.71.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

