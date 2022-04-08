Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,491,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,826,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $148.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.27 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

