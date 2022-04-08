Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $125.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

