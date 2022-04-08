Greystone Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 114,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Express by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.39. 4,057,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.