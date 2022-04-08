Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 448 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,068,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,226,359. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $316.00 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

