Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $14.74 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,735,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 3.5% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.90. 3,829,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,208,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.