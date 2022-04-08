Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,833 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 53,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 183,017 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

TJX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,565,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,494. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

