Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after acquiring an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,044 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $93.14 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

