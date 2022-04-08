Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,228,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,003,000 after buying an additional 139,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after buying an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.99. 601,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,694. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

