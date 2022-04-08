Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 9,497 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.60. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

