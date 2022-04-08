Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 143,327 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,380. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

