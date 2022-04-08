Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 533 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,030,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

