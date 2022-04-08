Greystone Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,863 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,711,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,613,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.71.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.50. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

