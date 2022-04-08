Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Insider Cathy Pitt Acquires 6,628 Shares

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £9,942 ($13,038.69).
Cathy Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Cathy Pitt acquired 894 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £1,189.02 ($1,559.37).
Shares of GRID opened at GBX 154.85 ($2.03) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 1-year low of GBX 102.75 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 156.07 ($2.05). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 130.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £677.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.
