Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $849.20

Greene King plc (LON:GNK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($11.14) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.14). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.14), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 849.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 849.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94.

Greene King Company Profile

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

