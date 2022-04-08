Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GBX. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE GBX opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 15,654.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 15,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 228,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

