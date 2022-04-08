Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 131.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 43,994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

