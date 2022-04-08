Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Announces Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

NYSE GBX opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,597,000 after purchasing an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

