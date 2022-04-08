Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has $700.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.77.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

