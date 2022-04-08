Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.72

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and traded as high as $53.50. Gravity shares last traded at $51.40, with a volume of 17,101 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gravity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $357.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of -0.14.
About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.
