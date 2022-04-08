Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,538. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.