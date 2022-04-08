Golem (GLM) Price Down 14% This Week

Golem (GLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $466.48 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

