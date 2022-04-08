Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

GSBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.