Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a P/E ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.07.

About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

