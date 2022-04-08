Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Gap Up to $75.28

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $75.28, but opened at $77.00. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF shares last traded at $74.66, with a volume of 1,062 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.