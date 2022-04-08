Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) will post $148.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.83 million to $151.97 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $72.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $596.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $586.18 million to $606.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $625.63 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $641.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $4,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 654,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 54,387 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

