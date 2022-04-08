Global Self Storage (SELF) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Global Self Storage to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

This table compares Global Self Storage and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 31.22% 7.42% 4.88% Global Self Storage Competitors 17.34% -1.92% 2.40%

This table compares Global Self Storage and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $10.51 million $3.28 million 17.84 Global Self Storage Competitors $783.37 million $168.57 million 27.88

Global Self Storage’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Global Self Storage pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 104.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Self Storage Competitors 3753 14969 14630 376 2.34

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.