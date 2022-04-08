Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 7.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $32.20. 7,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,224,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 9.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.