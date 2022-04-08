Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 7.7%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $32.20. 7,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,224,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 9.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.