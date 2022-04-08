Glenn Coleman Sells 6,268 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 48,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

