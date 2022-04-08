GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $31,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,217. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

