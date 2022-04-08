GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 67,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,940,608 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $44.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 39.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 122,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 176.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 119,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.