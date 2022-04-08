Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.73

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.73 and traded as high as $16.12. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 61,420 shares traded.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 151.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

