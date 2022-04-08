Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.0% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. 145,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a market cap of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $182.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

