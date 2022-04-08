Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

JNJ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.01. 145,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,604,575. The firm has a market cap of $478.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $182.95.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.