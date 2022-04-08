Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.36

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $20.04. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 210 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

