Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $38.57

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.57, but opened at $36.95. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 2,352 shares trading hands.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

