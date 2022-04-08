Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 1,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

NYSE GEL opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,282,564 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.