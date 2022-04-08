Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $868.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.13. Genesco has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. Genesco’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

